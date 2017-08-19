Best Music Video Director

To call Jake Handegard a video director is a bit of an understatement. The Morningside Films filmmaker has become a veritable documentarian of Minneapolis/St. Paul’s up-and-coming hip-hop scene, shining a spotlight on Lexii Alijai, Dwynell Roland, and Baby Shel early in their budding careers. And nationally he’s also chronicled the rise of New York’s Smoke DZA and Chicago’s Chief Keef. Keep your eye on this former wedding videographer-turned-rap-tastemaker: His lens will find the next notable MC before most local media even notice.