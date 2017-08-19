Best Live Artist

Right now, Hippo Campus are the biggest band in Minnesota. Over the past two years, the young Woodbury indie-poppers have brought the music from their terrific debut full-length, landmark, to some of the most celebrated festivals around the world, and that experience has tightened the band’s live show, resulting in a brisk, rousing show of force. The quartet’s rollicking, riff-driven music has taken on added textures and complexities live, making their tunes even richer and more dynamic than on their album. And their natural onstage exuberance ensures that any Hippo Campus concert will be a far more interactive experience than most modern-rock shows.