Best Cover Song

Before 2017, Danielle Bregoli was best known as the flesh-and-blood meme who confronted Dr. Phil with the all-too-unforgettable catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” Signed to Atlantic as rapper Bhad Babie, the mouthy teen dropped “Hi Bich,” one of those obnoxious fame-grabs that stumbles on a kind of idiot genius in spite of itself, thanks largely to a beat from Soundcloud-rap producer-of-the-moment Ronny J. But what if you could throw Babie out and keep the bathwater? Well, that’s what FreeWifi, maybe the hottest up-and-coming rap crew in town, did here. J. Plaza, Daddy Dinero, and Tha Rift parade their engaging personalities over the “Hi Bich” beat, serving up appealing appetizer for their 2018 full-length, Connected. Yeah, it’s billed as a remix, but we’re calling it a “cover song.” If you got a problem with that, you can cash us outside.