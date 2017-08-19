Best Place to See a Concert with Kids

If you have a kid who’s a serious music fan, you can take her to a concert just about anywhere. By all means, hit up that arena or theater tour, or an early show at First Ave if your progeny has good taste. But for those with very young kids, or whose children may not yet be into music but always love to run around, get to Como Park on a Wednesday summer evening. Adults will be lounging on blankets and kicking back in lawn chairs on the grass outside the conservatory while local bands take the stage. Younger audience members will be enjoying the climbing wall, bouncy house, and various lawn games strewn about, as well as all the open green space. Some of them even dance. The bands represent a mix of popular Twin Cities talents: Trailer Trash have made several appearances, there’ll be at least one reggae night per season, and a newish indie act should show up on the schedule. No tickets are necessary and the whole thing is free except concessions (beer and wine among them); feed the kids an easy hot-dog dinner or bring your own picnic.

Readers’ Choice: Minnesota Zoo