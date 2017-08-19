Best Metal Band

Feral Light’s savage black-metal din has been shaking up the Twin Cities music scene since 2015. Guitarist/vocalist Andy Schoengrund has a prodigious metal pedigree, having played in Wolvhammer, Empires, and Manetheren; drummer Andrew Reesen once propelled Senser. But their work together as Feral Light is a forceful step forward, blending the ferocity of black metal with the untethered energy of crust punk. That fierce combination coalesced perfectly on their intense 2017 LP, Void/Sanctify, which features six sprawling but tightly wound sonic excursions that illuminate the darkness that lies within our souls, while also giving listeners something to fear when the shadows of endless night ultimately descend.