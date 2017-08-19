Best Songwriter

Sometimes you get better as you get older—or at least some people do. A fixture on the local music scene in the ’90s, Dylan Hicks set songwriting aside in the decade following to hone his wordcraft as an arts journalist and novelist. By the time he returned in 2012 with Sings Bolling Greene, a collection of wry, warm vignettes, he could shape a fully three-dimensional character in just a handful of well-chosen phrases and details, and he laced those fine-tuned lyrics into the kind of melodies that tuck themselves indelibly into the tune-bank of your mind. Hicks’ 2017 album, Ad Out, was even sharper—dig how briskly and economically this quatrain captures the sweep on an entire life: “Our knees were strong, our sweaters torn/And soon we bought a Baby Bjorn/I put away my flugelhorn/My jokes perhaps they got shopworn.”