Best Hip-Hop Artist

In 2016, we called Dwynell Roland “Minnesota’s most relatable rapper,” and he spent the ensuing year proving that he was so much more than that. Effusive and playful, Roland captured the hearts of Minnesotans while putting together an inimitable statline. Not only did he feature at Rock the Garden, but he also headlined a Go 95.3 showcase, delivered a sizzling verse on “Pieces/Ruins” from P.O.S’s Chill, Dummy, and finished fourth in our Picked to Click poll. Roland is currently running around the Midwest with Prof’s Stophouse group, sharpening his skills for yet another career-sparking run in 2018.

Readers’ Choice: Lizzo