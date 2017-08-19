Best Album

An integral member of the funk collective Astralblak (formerly named ZuluZuluu), Greg Grease stepped out on his own last September with his brilliant solo record, Down So Long. It’s a heady blend of smoothed-out soul, funky jams, and smoky R&B, with guest contributions from Psymun, Jayanthi Kyle, Mike Mictlan, DJ Just Nine, and Javier Santiago, as well as Astralblak’s Proper-T, Trelly Mo, and Art Parté. Throughout, Greg’s astute, socially conscious raps offer a penetrating study of the burdens and blessings of urban life, whether he’s questioning the drive for material wealth, blasting unchecked police brutality, or celebrating the strength and inspiration that can be drawn from family and friends.

