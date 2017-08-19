Best Stage Style

Every time Dizzy Fae takes the stage, she’s dressed to impress. Her style is as distinctive and striking as her smooth, R&B-tinged vocals, and her wardrobe is as varied and progressive as the artists she’s performed with—the Internet, Kehlani, Poliça, Empress Of, Psymun, Su Na, and Jorja Smith, to name just a few. The student of TU Dance and St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Arts colorfully blends myriad influences into both her music and her appearance: Dizzy can get glammed up to the nines one night and still stun in just a T-shirt and leather pants the next, depending on the vibe of the room and the mood of the music. But no matter what the evening holds, Dizzy Fae reveals herself as an artist who truly understands fashion as a form of self-expression.