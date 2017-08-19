Best Event Promoter

There was real excitement when Minneapolis promoters Dark Energy—whose first-Saturday monthly at the Kitty Cat Klub is one of the best parties in town—announced that they would host NYE at St. Paul’s four-story Dearing Mansion. It went off with élan, though the bash got the building’s owner into some hot water with the city of St. Paul. This was the culmination of a creative year for Dark Energy: Led by DJ Grant Mayland, they also put on a goth cruise last summer (followed by a notably wild after-party), as well as the festive Vampire’s Ball in First Avenue’s Mainroom; more recently they brought Detroit electro duo ADULT. to the Entry. That mix of shows and parties comes stamped with a distinct sensibility and a commitment to quality.