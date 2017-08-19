Best Jazz Club

Opened in 2014, Crooners has self-consciously recreated the swank charm of an earlier era. The venue’s main room seats 200 and boasts a wide range of performers, from folk to jazz to gospel, and its throwback decor skirts the line between class and kitsch. But the real reason to schlep out to Fridley is the Dunsmore Room, an intimate 80-seat dining area for ticketed performances that features a nine-foot Steinway grand piano. It’s a swell place to catch touring musicians such as Joey DeFrancesco along with the cream of local jazz, including Bill Carrothers, Connie Evingson, Dean Magraw, and Dave King, and it attracts perhaps the most quiet, respectful audience in the metro area.