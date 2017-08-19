Best Band Name

Kristina Dahl is elusive. She seems to emerge only at dusk and to retreat by dawn, scurrying sometime in between to dank bars like the Hexagon and Kitty Cat Klub to play dirty noise music under the name Crepuscular. Crepuscular doesn’t have a Facebook page. Crepuscular doesn’t have a Bandcamp page. Crepuscular doesn’t have a Twitter account. Only a single YouTube video of Crepuscular exists. Google “crepuscular Minnesota” and just try to find anything other a million sunset Instagrams. Crepuscular. CREP-uscular. Crep-PUS-kew-LARRR. What a perfect word.