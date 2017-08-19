Best Reunion

Is it really a reunion if you never exactly break up? That was the question posed a couple months back when, for the first time in years, all four members of Coach Said Not To—Annika Johnson, Lee Violet, and sisters Eva and Linnea Mohn—found themselves in the Twin Cities at the same time. Taking advantage of the fortuitous occurrence, the band, whose name summons happy memories for anyone who followed local music in the ’00s, performed together at their first show in a decade at Icehouse in February. This performance may have been just a one-off, but let’s hope we don’t have to wait till 2028 before logistics allow for another reunion.