Best Music Controversy

After cashing in last year in Houston, the NFL-licensed entertainment company Nomadic set its sights on Minnesota. The plan was to construct “Club Nomadic,” a standalone 9,000-capacity venue that would host a series of musical superstars (including Gwen Stefani, the Chainsmokers, and Florida Georgia Line) over Super Bowl weekend, then be quickly disassembled. But music fans weren’t enthused by a location too distant from the downtown Minneapolis action—Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake—or ticket prices exceeding $250. With the venue itself nearly finished and up to code, event organizers pulled the plug on Club Nomadic three weeks before the big game, and Mystic Lake scrambled to move the shows indoors. Nomadic blamed Mystic Lake for the mess. Mystic Lake, in turn, blamed Nomadic. But we’re pretty sure we can all find some way to blame the Chainsmokers.