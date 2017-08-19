Best Acoustic Performer

Chastity Brown is a perfectionist. The Minneapolis-based, Tennessee-bred singer-songwriter, acoustic guitarist, and banjoist scrapped the first version of her latest album, Silhouette of Sirens, saying that her process of recording vocals and instrumentation separately resulted in something less than her desired sound. “It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t what you get at a live show,” Brown told City Pages, and that live feeling is something she deeply values. The corrected album, the 35-year-old’s first for the St. Paul folk label Red House Records and fifth overall, is a remarkable blend of folk, country, and soul, all rooted in Brown’s lifelong, bone-deep appreciation of Americana. It’s as honest, intimate, and cohesive as a Chastity Brown concert—and that’s no small praise.