Best Club DJ

The two parties that Steven Seuling, also known as Centrific, promotes at downtown Minneapolis’ Pourhouse—the spring-summer Communion and fall-winter Black Mass—are the most reliable indicators of up-and-coming dance-DJ talent in the city. They also keep him busy, which means that Centrific has been spinning less frequently than he might. But when he does, he puts on a master class. Take the set he spun last November 17, his 43rd birthday. It’s a dark, moody, and engrossing four-hour set, uploaded in two parts on Soundcloud as “1974.” It’s the kind of set you can get lost in—and the kind of set Centrific specializes in.

