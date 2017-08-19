comScore
Best Rock Band

Bruise Violet

Bruise Violet arrived on the Twin Cities music scene kicking and screaming. The teen garage-punk trio’s talent, attitude, and charm landed them in second place in City Pages’ 2015 Picked to Click poll and helped ’em nab our Best New Band award the following year, and their profile has only grown since. Last year, they played a scorching gig at Rock the Garden and released the raucous EP Trophy Wife in April. Bruise Violet’s tempestuous, take-no-shit approach to songwriting inspires young music fans while capturing the attention and respect of old-school local musicians who know they’d better step up their game or risk getting left in the dust.

Readers’ Choice: Hippo Campus

More 2018 Music awards

Best Vocalist Stokley

Best Songwriter Dylan Hicks

Best Live Artist Hippo Campus

Best Stage Style Dizzy Fae

Best Album 'Down So Long' by Greg Grease

Best Album Cover 'A Sheik’s Legacy' by Thomas Abban

Best Single “SGL” by Now, Now

Best Cover Song 'Hi Bich (FreeWifi Trap Remix)' by FreeWifi

Best Hip-Hop Verse 'Dear Black Son' by Brother Ali

Best Earworm 'Know About It' by Allan Kingdom

Best EP 'Saran Rap' by Muja Messiah

Best Music Compilation 'The Greatest of All-Time #2'

Best Record Label Rhymesayers Entertainment

Best Song to Cry To 'Sometimes I’m Alright' by Charlie Parr

Best Song to Have Sex To 'Warbanger' by Beasthead feat. Ghostmeat

Best Metal Band Feral Light

Best Hip-Hop Artist Dwynell Roland

Best Hip-Hop Producer Topper Atwood

Best Jazz Artist The Bad Plus

Best R&B Artist Lady Lark

Best Club DJ Centrific

Best Event Promoter Dark Energy

Best Acoustic Performer Chastity Brown

Best Band to Break Up STNNNG

Best Band Name Crepuscular

Best New Band 4th Curtis

Best Reunion Coach Said Not To

Best Music Controversy Club Nomadic closing before it opened

Best Musical Act of Protest 'Music for the Long Emergency' by Poliça and Stargaze

Best Selling Out Mark Mallman’s Taco John’s jingle

Best Music Festival Soundset

Best Local Music Trend The modular revival

Best Music Video Director Jake Handegard

Best Local Music Podcast Kajunga Program

Best Music Video 'Last Date' by Witch Watch

Best Concert (Local) Soul Asylum/Bob Mould/the Jayhawks/the Suburbs at Super Bowl Live (2.3.18)

Best Concert (Touring) Kendrick Lamar at Xcel Energy Center (08.19.17)

Best Music Residency Jeremy Messersmith at Icehouse

Best Concert Venue 7th St. Entry

Best Venue to Open The Armory

Best Venue to Close Triple Rock Social Club

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids Groovin’ in the Garden at Como Park

Best Jazz Club Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

Best Karaoke Vega Lounge

Best Jukebox Bull's Horn Food & Drink

Best Record Store Day Location Hymie’s Vintage Records