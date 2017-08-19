Best Rock Band

Bruise Violet arrived on the Twin Cities music scene kicking and screaming. The teen garage-punk trio’s talent, attitude, and charm landed them in second place in City Pages’ 2015 Picked to Click poll and helped ’em nab our Best New Band award the following year, and their profile has only grown since. Last year, they played a scorching gig at Rock the Garden and released the raucous EP Trophy Wife in April. Bruise Violet’s tempestuous, take-no-shit approach to songwriting inspires young music fans while capturing the attention and respect of old-school local musicians who know they’d better step up their game or risk getting left in the dust.

