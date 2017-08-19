Best Album Cover

A Sheik’s Legacy, the debut album from Thomas Abban, arrived with black, white, and gray artwork that shows the phenomenal Minneapolis singer/multi-instrumentalist (and 2017 City Pages Picked to Click winner) from the chest up, shirtless, his shoulders and neck covered in cryptic markings, a star beneath his right eye. It was a striking introduction to a striking new artist, suiting the emphasis Abban places on the visual aspect of his artistry. And the dark, blank space on the cover also suggests the mystery at the heart of Abban’s music, which ranges from tender acoustic folk to stomping blues-rock, with classical- and jazz-influenced guitar work thrown in for good measure.