Best Concert Venue

The 7th St. Entry has everything that makes First Avenue’s Mainroom a local institution—the impressive concert calendar, the top-notch sound, the professional staff, the black-walled darkness—in a scaled-down, easy-access setting. The smaller room’s intimacy means you’ll never have to miss a single lyric or even facial expression your favorite musician shares from onstage. And then there are the bragging rights for those who catch an up-and-coming band: “I saw them at the Entry” is the ultimate knew-them-before-they-were-popular boast. While Prince’s ghost surely hovers next door, the Entry has its own storied history, including the recording of Hüsker Dü’s first album there in 1981.

Readers’ Choice: First Avenue/7th St. Entry