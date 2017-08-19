Best New Band

Much ado has been made about how the self-described “gay cripplepunk” band 4th Curtis has helped the Twin Cities music scene become more inclusive and representative, but that narrative shouldn’t obscure just how damn good their songs are. Last January, the all-trans rock band, led by singer/songwriter Lex Noens, released one of 2017’s most infectious songs, “Anjali,” which they followed up a month later with a 10-song LP of can’t-fucking-miss pop-punk heart rockets. If you didn’t feverishly pogo to I Won the Pageant in 2017, you missed the emotional catharsis your year most definitely needed.

Readers’ Choice: The Shackletons