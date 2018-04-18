Best Restaurant for Romance

A fixture in St. Paul’s elegant Cathedral Hill neighborhood since 1975, W.A. Frost & Company has been the backdrop for many a marriage proposal. Fireplaces, luxurious decor, dimmed lighting: If you’re in the mood for romance, you can’t go wrong. In the warmer months, the leafy patio is one of the Twin Cities’ finest—stick around until dark and steal a kiss under the twinkling lights strung overhead. The menu of contemporary American cuisine is thoughtful without being fussy, focusing on seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors. Linger with your sweetheart over the six-course tasting menu. There’s even a well-executed vegetarian version, a rare find.

Readers’ Choice: W.A. Frost & Company