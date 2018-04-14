Best Cookbook

Deer are so ubiquitous in Minnesota, it’s a wonder we don’t eat more of them. Jon Wipfli aims to change that with Venison: The Slay to Gourmet Field to Kitchen Cookbook, a foodie’s user manual to hunting, butchering, and cooking these majestic creatures. In a mammoth 176-page tome packed with full-color photos by Matt Lien, Wipfli shows readers how to elevate their gamey kill to epicure-worthy status. Rather than fighting the natural flavor of the meat, he highlights it in more than 50 approachable-yet-innovative recipes. All you need to bring to the table are curiosity and an appetite.