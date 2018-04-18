Best Vietnamese Restaurant

This isn’t the first year Trieu Chau has won this award, and it likely won’t be the last. From its tiny University Avenue dining room, the powerhouse of Vietnamese flavors and belt-popping portions reigns supreme, feeding waves of diners with gratifying bowls of pho, freshly assembled banh mi, and some of the best bun (Vietnamese noodle salads) in town. The ambiance is spartan, the food is the focus, and the price is right. Cap it all off with one of our very favorite Vietnamese iced coffees, a pour-over style that preceded the hipster craze. When it’s done brewing, dump it over ice, and prepare for a long-lasting caffeine buzz-slash-sugar high.

Readers’ Choice: Quang Restaurant

