Best Neighborhood Grocery

It’s pretty amazing, all the stuff they manage to fit into Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market. There’s a butcher, a deli, and freshly baked goods, plus the full gamut of grocery and household basics including variations like high-end flour and fancy tonic water, all in a corner-store-sized space. And even though the aisles can feel a little cramped, shopping here is so darn pleasant: Everything is clean, artfully arranged, well-stocked—and often tempting. The candy selection could be that of a specialty shop, with items both familiar and un-, old and new, local and imported. It’s the same with the artisan cheese display and the refrigerator case full of colorful craft sodas. The produce is fresh, the coffee is fair trade, and hot meals are available Monday through Friday. Go ahead and get a sandwich card—your 11th one is free, and you’ll be back.