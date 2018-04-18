Best Prix Fixe Menu

Choice is overrated. The best meal often comes directly from the mind of the chef, without any interference from the moods and whims of the diner. Tenant, a cozy south Minneapolis eatery, proves the power of the tasting menu, with a $50 ticket to six courses of culinary wizardry. Each plate is painstakingly arranged for visual delight and flavors that bloom with every bite. But don’t fear that your preferences won’t be considered at all: Before your reserved dining experience, you’ll get a call from Tenant, checking whether you have any allergies or aversions they should take into account. It’s a chef’s-choice restaurant, not a torture chamber.