Best Skyway Eats

Follow the wisdom of the crowd: If there’s a line of suits queueing up daily at a modest storefront in the Baker Center, it must be something special. There’s plenty of sushi in the Minneapolis skyway, but Sushi Takatsu stands out for its oshizushi, a pressed style that’s tricky to track down in the Twin Cities. In addition to sushi, there are excellent udon noodle soups with plump, tasty noodles and richly flavored broths. You can never go wrong with the bargain-priced lunch special, a bowl of rice topped with fish (spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail), avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes, served with a side of miso soup.