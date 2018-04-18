Best Fine Dining

The fine-dining anchor of the hottest hood in town, Spoon and Stable in the North Loop has garnered us more national buzz than any other kitchen to date. The 2014 debut from chef Gavin Kaysen is still the first place we think of when we plan anniversary dinners, celebrations, and special occasions. Of course, like any good fine-dining spot in the era of fast-casual, Spoon and Stable keeps open seating in its lounge area for easy access to the menu. But the ultimate experience requires a reservation and a commitment to multiple courses of Kaysen’s refined takes on comfort foods, top-notch service from the staff, and ambience that embodies sophistication.