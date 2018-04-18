Best Patio

Winter-weary patrons flocking to the Psycho Suzi’s riverside patio are a sure sign of spring—as soon as humans can reasonably sit outside and slurp down tiki drinks, they’ll be out there doing just that. At this Northeast institution, the patio tables stay full up until winter rolls around again. What distinguishes this favorite for feasting al fresco? Aside from the river views (Suzi’s is one of the only waterfront patios around), we love the tropical greenery, the dog-friendly environment, and the fact that no matter how popular it is, the space is big enough that a table is bound to open up before too long. Grab a boozy slushy, soak up the sun, and remember why you live here through those chillier months of the year.