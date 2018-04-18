You’ll feel different in the rarefied air of the Foshay Tower’s Prohibition bar. Maybe it’s the speakeasy theme that gives you a sense of exclusivity, or the 26 floors of the W Hotel beneath your feet; or maybe it’s the stunning view of the city, which you’ll take in while sipping your oak-aged Vieux Carre, like a queen surveying her dominion. Let the vista and the whiskey go to your head a little bit, before you have to come down to reality on the sidewalks of downtown Minneapolis below.