Best Italian Restaurant

Yes, of course: A classic red-sauce joint is always appreciated. But for a different, modern, more seafood-focused take on Italian cuisine, turn to Monello. Their selection of crudo ranges from gin-cured salmon to sea urchin and beyond. Fresh and clean, these flavors open up your palate to the inventive pasta dishes that follow. There’s no spaghetti and meatballs here—instead, feast on braised rabbit and torchio, butternut squash ravioli and duck bacon, or spaghetti nero alla chitarra with rock shrimp. Round out your meal with a selection from the comprehensive wine list.

Readers’ Choice: Cossetta