Best Farmers Market

Location, location, location. The Mill City Farmers Market’s got it down, situated between the Mill City Museum and the Guthrie, with sweeping views of the Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge. Founded in 2006, the market’s goal is to promote healthy foods and local farmers, and there are weekly chef-led cooking classes and a kids’ veggie tasting club. As far as wares, they’ve got over 60 local farmers and artisans selling everything from baked goods and dried beans to fresh herbs and honey. Keep in mind that dozens of vendors move indoors to the Mill City Museum when weather gets cold, making for one of the Twin Cities’ best winter markets, too.