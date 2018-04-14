Best Restaurant to Take Out-Of-Towners

The result of partnerships between community organizations, the city of Minneapolis, individual donors, lenders, and investors, Midtown Global Market is so much more than a single restaurant. And if you want to show your guests the pull-together, yes-we-can, entrepreneurial spirit of the Twin Cities, look no further. MGM showcases a globe-spanning array of outstanding local businesses, 18 of which have been there since the Market opened in 2006, while new ones (Mama D’s Kitchen, anyone?) are opening all the time. A plethora of tempting food stalls serve everything from craft beer to camel burgers, tagine to tacos, shawarma to bubble tea. Midtown Global Market allows visitors to wander, sample, and curate their own kaleidoscopic meal.