Best New Restaurant

When a restaurant is a labor of love, you can taste it—and you fall in love, too. Martina, the solo project from former Burch chef Daniel del Prado, makes us feel as if we’ve been invited into del Prado’s home, taken a peek into his family scrapbooks, and tasted the Argentinian and Italian influences that are his heritage. The result of this fusion, brought forth by his tremendous skill, is a menu that blends fresh seafood and grilled meats with rich pastas and inventive vegetable treatments. It’s an experience that satisfies deeply, as only a meal prepared with authenticity and passion can. The same creative push shines through in the drinks program, where local bar whiz Marco Zappia has crafted a list of inventive cocktails that hover in the $9 range. What better way to invite us in for a round or two, and convince us to stay for dinner?

