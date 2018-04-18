Best Hidden Gem

Did you know you can find some of the best guacamole in the Twin Cities on a quiet, largely residential stretch of Grand Avenue in south Minneapolis? You can—along with always impeccable scallops and modern takes on Mexican cuisine that are outstanding across the board. La Fresca is a textbook-definition hidden gem, the cozy kind of neighborhood restaurant that quickly feels like home, where you’ll sometimes see the manager’s kids greeting guests at the door and the packed-in tables swell with smiling couples every night. It’s small. It’s colorful. And it boasts a robust beer and wine list, which you should dive into on the patio, a streetside seating area that’ll charm you into sticking around for postres.