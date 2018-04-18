Best Thai Restaurant

Khun Nai Thai Cuisine is just a few steps past another of our favorite Eat Street spots, Pho 79, which is probably why it took us so long to get in there for a meal. We’re glad we finally did: This simple but welcoming dining room fronts a flavor-packed kitchen, from which classics like Pad Thai and green curries are ushered forth with alacrity and a smile. We’re especially partial to the signature dishes portion of the menu, where a Pad Thai burger awaits, topped with crisped noodles and peanut sauce and served with spiced fries. From the more traditional perspective, the Khao Soi brings together curry and coconut and chiles in a soul-satisfying bowl. Meanwhile, the roast duck larb tossed with little bits of crispy duck skin, Thai herbs, and chiles is that perfect mix of cool, spicy, and meaty that sets Thai salads apart. It’s hidden in plain sight, but don’t overlook this Nicollet gem.