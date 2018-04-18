Best Korean Restaurant

Since opening in 2016, this Dinkytown spot has earned a loyal following—and not just among U of M students. Anyone looking for a casual place to try Korean classics like tender bulgogi beef, haemul pajeon, and the original rice bowl, bibimbap, will find a new favorite here. The service is quick, counter-style with friendly faces who won’t grimace if you muck up the pronunciation in your order, and the prices are incredible for the portion sizes. But don’t think of it as fast food: These are thoughtful platings of impressive flavors, from the piquant kimchi atop the piping hot bibimbap to the Doen Jang Chigae, a seafood and tofu stew with real in-shell clams and slurp-worthy broth.

