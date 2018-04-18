Best Chinese Restaurant

With its exposed concrete interior and minimalist black furnishings, this new North Loop brunch spot is refreshingly modern to the eye, true to tradition in its cooking. Cocktails are available all day every day, and so is dim sum, which includes such fundamentals as chicken feet, shrimp dumplings, curry baby octopus, beef tripe, and xiao long bao. JUN’s shareable cold dishes of crunchy pig’s ears and fresh, vinegar-tossed cucumbers make for excellent snacking, while the whole steamed seabass and braised beef short ribs could elevate any night out with even the most exacting of in-laws. Szechuan dishes do not attempt to spare American tongues from complex spices that electrify the taste buds. JUN will help you get over your hangover, then put you in a food coma.

