You’d be hard-pressed to find a chef whose love for feeding people is purer than JD Fratzke’s. Working his magic in kitchens since age 19, he built a solid rep for mouth-watering food and familial hospitality at local venues like Muffuletta, Strip Club, and Saint Dinette. Now, as the general manager at Bar Brigade (owned by Matty O’Reilly), culinary sorcerer Fratzke brings more than two decades of ingenuity and passion to the plate, infusing the French-inspired menu with inimitable flavor and flair. Whether you opt for a pork belly and brie baguette or caramel apple crepes, with Fratzke at the helm, you’re in for an unforgettable dining experience.