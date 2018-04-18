Best Indian Restaurant

Next to the lunch buffet—which India Palace gloriously does every day of the week—our preferred method of enjoying Indian cuisine is a tie between takeout and delivery (so that we may hide our gluttony away in the comfort of our own homes). India Palace also has multiple locations in the suburbs, bringing this singular joy to citizens all over. The best part? The “Dinner for Two” option, which includes a veritable feast—fragrant chicken tikka, vegetable curry, tender tandoori chicken, shrimp kabob, samosas, naan, and more—for under $50. Here’s to high-quality food, generous portions, and the freedom to eat recklessly without frightening members of the general public.