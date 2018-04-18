Best International Grocery

This northeast Minneapolis grocery store is the essential destination for everything you need to cook a Middle Eastern or Mediterranean feast. Start with the shelves of fresh breads, including still-warm-from-the-oven Holy Land pitas and a selection of injera and other East African breads from local bakeries. Next up is the deli case, filled with an extensive selection of imported olives and hunks of feta. There’s also fresh produce, a butcher counter with halal meats, and aisles of ingredients including spices, olive oil, and tahini. Don’t forget to grab a tub of Holy Land’s hummus and some pita chips for the road.