Funny how the best restaurant in Minneapolis is a restaurant in Paris. Or so it feels. The utterly immersive experience of dining in Jamie Malone’s Grand Cafe—a reboot of the decades-old south Minneapolis favorite—will whisk you off to a Parisian café, one timeless enough to have been plopped down in the Belle Époque or in this very year. Rose-tinted glasses (for drinking from, not wearing) set the mood: This is la vie en rose, to be appreciated and indulged in accordingly. Start with delicacies like the iconic Foie Gras Royale served in a duck-foot-shaped dish. Marvel at how the smoky sunchokes in the spinach salad taste just like bacon, and sink your bread into the lush crayfish sauce on the French classic, pike quenelle. (We’ve had it in Paris; trust us, Malone knows what she’s doing.) Sip bubbly and sample the house-made vermouths. Do as the French do, and take your time to absorb the luxury. It’s a taste of the good life. Stretch it out as long as you can.

