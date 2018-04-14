Best Airport Eats

Flying is a necessary evil. Knowing that you’re going to be cramped and uncomfortable with no more than a measly bag of pretzels for hours on end, the best self-care strategy when departing from MSP is a stop at French Meadow before boarding. An outpost of the first certified organic bakery in the country, French Meadow is one of the few venues in the airport where you can find fresh, organic, vegan, and gluten-free eats for any meal. Enjoy a bowl of chicken wild rice soup, a bison burger, or the “zone” omelet at the restaurant pre-flight, and get a farm-to-table salad or rustic sandwich to go. You never know how long it’ll be until you see real food again.