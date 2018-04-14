Best Dining Trend

You want pizza; your date’s got a hankering for sushi. Mom won’t touch Thai; Dad loves nothing more than a platter of phat si-io. Once, this was the kind of thing you’d practically come to blows over—especially if you were hangry enough. It doesn’t have to be anymore, thanks to the spread of food halls marrying multiple concepts under one roof. In the last year, the Lynhall brought its chic and stylish take on the concept to Lyndale Avenue, while Tim McKee’s Market House Collaborative united Octo Fishbar, Salty Tart, Peterson Craftsman Meats, Almanac Fish, and soon, Birch’s on the Lake Brewhouse, in Lowertown. Andrew Zimmern is overseeing a to-come food hall for the Dayton’s Project in downtown Minneapolis, Keg & Case is inching toward an opening in the old Schmidt Brewery space, Malcolm Yards Market should open near Surly this fall—and of course, we’ll always have Midtown Global Market, which debuted the idea here more than a decade ago.