Best Restaurant for a First Date

That classic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp had it right: There’s something kind of special about pasta. Broders’ Pasta Bar has been serving up fresh handmade pasta and risotto since 1994, perfectly sauced and paired with ingredients ranging from kale to prosciutto. Sure, the no-reservations policy can be tricky, but view your wait time as a chance to get acquainted with your date. The friendly atmosphere will put you at ease, and couples can cozy up to the bar. Even if there’s not going to be a date number two, at least you’ve had a really good plate of penne.