Best Ethiopian Restaurant

A relative newcomer to the Twin Cities’ vibrant Ethiopian restaurant scene, Midway’s Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine is already a standout. The warm, cozy decor makes it the sort of place where you can bring a date or hang out with friends over a platter of injera. Chef and owner Rekik Abaineh coaxes out the best of each ingredient and then masterfully layers on a flawless balance of garlic, ginger, and spices. Order the vegetarian sampler to best appreciate the dishes’ distinct flavor profiles—who knew green beans, cabbage, and kale could taste this good? Be sure to try the kitfo, one of Bolé’s most popular dishes: ground beef mixed with spiced butter and chili powder and then lightly cooked. They prepare it medium-rare, but you can ask for it well-done. (Don’t you even think about it.)