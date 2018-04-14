Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs

When one of the city’s most celebrated chefs and one of the city’s top pastry chefs decide to open a second restaurant (plus a bakery!) in the tony lakeside ’burb of Wayzata, you don’t ask questions. You get in your car and drive. Spoon and Stable’s Gavin Kaysen and Diane Yang—along with a seasoned kitchen crew—have made Bellecour a destination for Twin Citians and a feather in the cap of the already charming Wayzata. Get a taste of authentic French cuisine, inspired by the city of Lyon and carefully translated by a reverent Kaysen. Trout Veronique in lobster cream sauce is only improved by the utter perfection of Yang’s baguette, there to swipe up every last drop. Never had the pleasure of crispy duck a l’orange? This is your chance. And don’t miss the escargot, swimming in herbs, garlic, and butter. For those interested in a more casual experience, the adjacent bar-slash-bakery offers pastries and breads, as well as sandwiches and a “cocktail hour” menu of snacks and drinks. It’s not provincial and it’s not pretentious: Bellecour strikes a balance of suburban elegance we can all appreciate.

