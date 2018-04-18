Best Mediterranean Restaurant

You wouldn’t know from its humble exterior, but Ansari’s is one hell of an eating experience. Tucked away in a nondescript area of Eagan, this restaurant offers authentic Mediterranean food at reasonable prices. You can’t go wrong with the tender, mouthwatering gyros, served in generous portions with yogurt sauce. Not a Greek freak? Ansari’s pizza is craveable, too, offered in personal pita or flatbread sizes with topping combos like chicken alfredo and spicy shrimp. There’s also the ever-popular Ali Bab: pepperoni, gyros, feta, five-cheese blend, onions, crushed red pepper, tzatziki spread, and green and red peppers. Take in a tantalizing belly dancing performance while you dine or enjoy the hookah patio in summertime. Who said the suburbs were boring?