Good service shines most when special accommodations are required. At 112 Eatery, that can mean informing the server you have a gluten allergy and having them hand you your own special menu in return. (Ditto with peanut allergies.) The staff at 112 is fluent in hospitality, from dining room management to menu minutiae. They study their dishes like devoted scholars: the ingredients, the flavors, the sourcing. They swoop in to refresh your drink and replace a fallen fork as if they haven’t got a dozen other tables to monitor. Best of all, they make that peanut allergy all but disappear for the evening—a magic trick that only the best service can muster.

