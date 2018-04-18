It’s a hike just to get to this hike. Far beyond where most city dwellers have ventured lies a natural, verdant oasis of peace where the trails are unpaved and the sky looms, expansive. Whitetail Woods Regional Park constitutes 456 acres of countryside in Farmington. If you’re determined to get lost and walk off the stress of urban life, you have to go to the outskirts of town. Explore ten miles of trails in summer and five miles by foot or snowshoe in winter. Build a bonfire, host a picnic, or go sledding while you’re there. Free admittance, free parking, and even free wi-fi add to the appeal of this gem of Dakota County.