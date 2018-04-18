Best Splash Pad

With zero-depth entry and a maximum depth of two feet, multi-kid parents at this pool can play with a toddler while giving an older kid the space to show off how independent they are. The center of the circular pool features a rock structure that sprays water without getting the edge too wet. Since no one goes to a splash pad just for the splash pad, Wabun Park also has an elaborate playground that appeals to many different ages, plenty of tables and shelters for picnicking, and it’s a short walk or bike ride to the Mississippi on one side and Minnehaha Falls on the other.